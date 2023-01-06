Tactical Walls Modwall: Gun Storage that Displays Like Art

The Tactical Walls Modwall is a gun storage and display system that allows gun owners to store their firearms higher than little hands can reach while retaining the ability to display them in a study or hobby/hunting room.

The Modwall is offered in a variety of configurations, all of which are based on the use of 22-inch by 48-inch Modwall panels.

We reviewed the Modwall 9 Gun Combo Pack, which includes two of the 22-inch by 48-inch panels, a horizontal shotgun rack, a horizontal rifle rack, two double stack pistol hangers, and two AR-15 hangers.

A shotgun shell holder and flashlight hangers are also included and Tactical Walls offers a variety of other holders that can be purchased on an as-needed or as-wanted basis.

The Modwall panels ship with all necessary screws, etc., for installation and are pre-drilled to match up with 16-inch on-center framing.

It helps to have a second set of hands on site for the installation. Two of us working together managed to mount the panels, one directly above the other, in about 15 mins.

The panels are sturdy and built to last, and once they are installed it takes about ten minutes to slide the hangers and holders in place. (Once the hangers and holders are added the difficult work begins, namely, figuring out which guns to store/display on the Modwall.)

Tactical Walls is based in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, where all Modwalls and components are handcrafted.

Tactical Walls take pride in the storage and display options their walls provide for gun owners, but also stress that their walls provide accessibility in the event that a homeowner needs his or her gun in seconds for self-defense. Seen in this light, another Modwall advantage is that it keeps your guns at the ready.

