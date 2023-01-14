California Deputy Killed in Friday Afternoon Shootout

A Riverside County, California, sheriff’s deputy was shot and fatally wounded during a shootout Friday around 4:20 p.m.

CBS News reports that the deputy, 30-year-old Darnell Calhoun, “responded to the 18000 block of Hilldale Lane in the unincorporated area of Lakeland Village regarding unknown trouble.”

As Calhoun got closer to the residence in question the suspect opened fire on him.

A second deputy arrived on scene and the suspect also shot at him. Calhoun was shot and fatally wounded and the suspect was shot and critically wounded.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco issued a press release on Calhoun’s death, which said, in part:

The Department is saddened to announce the death of Deputy Darnell Calhoun, most recently assigned to the Lake Elsinore Station. Deputy Calhoun was shot and killed in the line of duty on Friday, January 13, 2023. He was 30 years old. Darnell Calhoun began his service with our Department as a Deputy Sheriff on February 24, 2022, and was assigned to the Lake Elsinore Station. Deputy Calhoun spent two years working for the San Diego Police Department before being hired by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office. Information on funeral services will be released as it becomes available.

The LAPD also lamented Calhoun’s death:

Tragic news, as we learn Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun has been killed in the line of duty today. The LAPD sends its condolences to his friends and loved ones. Rest In Peace Deputy Calhoun. https://t.co/GoqnwlNhSE — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 14, 2023

FOX News reports that the Orange County Sheriff’s Office commented as well, saying, “To our brothers and sisters of Riverside County Sheriff’s Dept., no words can express our deepest sorrow for the loss of Deputy Darnell Calhoun. Our thoughts and prayers are for you, his family, and his friends. We will honor him, mourn him, and stand beside you in every way.”

