Chicago Concealed Carrier Shoots Alleged Robber on Train

A Chicago concealed carry permit pulled his gun and shot an alleged robber a little before 5 p.m. Friday on the CTA Green Line train.

FOX 59 reported that a 33-year-old alleged robber approached the 25-year-old and pulled a gun on him. The 25-year-old then pulled his own gun and shots were exchanged.

The 25-year-old was not hit by any rounds but the alleged robber was shot and taken to a hospital “in fair condition.”

A train passenger, Xavier Hartford, said, “I actually take a knife with me everywhere I go because I don’t feel safe on public transportation. It’s crazy that you have to worry about defending your own life.”

CBS News noted the 25-year-old has “a Firearm Owners Identification Card and…[is a] Concealed Carry License holder.”

The Green Line train was shut down temporarily and services began again at 7:30 p.m.

