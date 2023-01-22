Indiana State Sen. Ron Alting (R) is pushing legislation to ban “assault weapons” and “high capacity” magazines, and also to raise the minimum legal age for certain long gun purchases.

Alting’s legislation, Senate Bill 361, “Makes it a Level 6 felony for a licensed importer, licensed manufacturer, licensed dealer, or licensed collector to knowingly or intentionally sell or deliver a semiautomatic assault weapon or a large capacity ammunition feeding device to a person who is less than 21 years of age.”

WLFI quoted Alting saying, “This bill is not going to solve all that, but it just comes to beg the question with just common sense: Does an 18-year-old really, really need a weapon that’s going to 69 rounds in less than a minute?”

Alting did not explain which semiautomatic rifle fires 69 rounds in under a minute.

However, he did say, “We’re a very, very strong NRA state. We’re very strong NRA in both the Senate and the House of Representatives. I expect a lot of push back on this.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.