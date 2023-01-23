Alleged Intruder Dead at Scene After Homeowner Opens Fire

An alleged intruder was shot and killed by a Terre Haute, Indiana, homeowner Sunday morning around 5:30 a.m.

My Wabash Valley reports that the alleged intruder, identified as 30-year-old Michael Bell, died on the scene after being shot by the homeowner.

The Tribune-Star notes a second suspect “fled on foot” when shots were fired and police found him “hiding in a neighboring backyard.”

A Monday morning Facebook post from the Terre Haute Police Department indicates “the person who was allegedly with Bell during the incident, was released Sunday without charges being filed at this time.”

No charges are being filed against the homeowner who fired the shots.

