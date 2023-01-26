Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) tweeted Wednesday that unelected Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) bureaucrats are “destroying our Second Amendment.”

Blackburn’s tweet was in response to the ATF’s pistol stabilizer brace rule, which requires owners of said braces to register them with the ATF, destroy them, destroy the entire firearm, convert attached pistols into long barrel rifles, or surrender the brace and corresponding firearm to the ATF.

Blackburn tweeted:

Blackburn’s comments are the latest in growing pushback against the ATF.

On January 20 Breitbart News reported Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R-FL) introduction of the Abolish the ATF Act.

Gaetz tweeted his intentions, writing, “House Republicans have the ATF in our crosshairs. The continued existence of the ATF is increasingly unwarranted based on their repeated actions to convert law-abiding citizens into felons. My bill today would abolish the ATF once and for all.”

Gaetz’s push was complemented by Rep. Eric Burlison’s (R-MO) “Repeal the NFA Act,” which would do away with the National Firearms Act, thereby eliminating the ATF’s ability to turn law-abiding gun owners into criminals.

Burlison tweeted: “The Repeal the NFA Act will strip the ATF of its authority to criminalize lawful gun owners and undo nearly 90 years of assault on our fundamental freedoms. I’m proud to stand with Americans nationwide as we take this issue head-on.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com