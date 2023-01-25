GOP House Members Introduce Bill to Repeal National Firearms Act

A group of Republican House members led by Rep. Eric Burlison (R-MO) put forth legislation Wednesday to repeal the National Firearms Act (1934), thereby stripping the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) of the ability to turn law-abiding gun owners into criminals.

The legislation is called the Repeal the NFA Act.

Burlison tweeted: “The Repeal the NFA Act will strip the ATF of its authority to criminalize lawful gun owners and undo nearly 90 years of assault on our fundamental freedoms. I’m proud to stand with Americans nationwide as we take this issue head-on.”

Burlison told the Daily Caller, “The federal government has used the National Firearms Act for almost a century to violate law-abiding citizens’ Second Amendment rights. The recent ATF pistol brace rule is just another example of these blatant attacks on the constitutional rights of Americans. The ATF-NFA sham needs to end.”

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), a co-sponsor of Burlison’s bill, noted, “I applaud Rep. Burlison’s legislation that would prevent the federal government from imposing draconian registration mandates on law-abiding gun owners. Anti-gun zealots have enacted policies that create increased government bureaucracy and do nothing to reduce gun violence.”

Another co-sponsor of Burlison’s bill, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), is simultaneously pushing to eliminate the ATF.

On January 20, 2023, Breitbart News reported Gaetz’s introduction of the Abolish the ATF Act.

Gaetz tweeted his intentions, writing, “House Republicans have the ATF in our crosshairs. The continued existence of the ATF is increasingly unwarranted based on their repeated actions to convert law-abiding citizens into felons. My bill today would abolish the ATF once and for all.”

