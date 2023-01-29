Sheriff Warns Would-be Intruders: ‘We Live in Florida … Most People Are Armed’

An alleged home intruder was shot four time by a Haines City, Florida, resident on Friday and afterward Sheriff Gregory Goreck warned other intruders, “We live in Florida … most people are armed.”

FOX News quoted Goreck saying, “One should expect that if you are brazen enough to enter into someone’s residence and it is not yours, with intent to commit an unlawful act, there may be repercussions.”

He added, “We live in Florida, and more so, we live in Polk County, and most people are armed.”

To paraphrase the chief… Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. pic.twitter.com/yaaTwPVEQD — NRA (@NRA) January 29, 2023

The Daily Ridge reported that a Haines City homeowner came home Friday morning around 1:45 a.m. and discovered an alleged intruder in his home.

The homeowner, a concealed carry permit holder, drew his gun and shot the suspect four times.

The suspect, 27-year-old Tyriek Tramaine Washington, managed to flee the scene but was soon by police and is hospitalized in “critical but stable condition.”

When commenting on the incident Sheriff Goreck said, “When a person breaks the sanctity of a person’s home, the average person would rightly conclude their purpose was evil,” said Police Chief Greg Goreck. “The homeowner had every right to take the action he did in this case based on the circumstances.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.