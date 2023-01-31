80-Year-Old Shoots, Critically Wounds Alleged Chicago Intruder

An 80-year-old Chicago man is hospitalized in critical condition after fighting with an alleged home intruder Monday before shooting the suspect and sending him to the hospital as well.

FOX News reported the incident occurred about 10:30 a.m. Monday, when the 80-year-old answered a knock at his door.

Upon opening the door two alleged intrusion suspects–one male and one female–lunged into the residence and the 80-year-old began fighting with the male.

The 80-year-old managed to use a gun during the struggle, critically wounding the alleged intruder.

The Chicago Police Department noted that the 80-year-old was also hurt: “The victim was battered and sustained several injuries throughout the body and was transported to Resurrection Hospital in critical condition.”

NBC 5 noted the 80-year-old is a legal gun owner with a Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card.

Another resident in the same area as the 80-year-old praised the elderly man’s actions, saying, “I think it’s great. I think everybody should be able to defend themselves, within reason, so having something in your home, it’s not a bad idea.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.