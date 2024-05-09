Watch: Michael Rapaport Unendorses, Blasts ‘Motherf**ker’ Joe Biden for Withholding Arms to Israel

Actor Michael Rapaport blasted President Joe Biden after his administration confirmed it is withholding arms to Israel over Rafah.

Michael Rapaport called Biden a “motherfucker,” a “dumb fuck,” and a “cadaver” in a video posted Thursday on X. He also said he is officially “unendorsing” Biden, though he has previously stated he would not be voting for Biden in November.

“You’re not sending weapons to Israel? During a fucking war? While American hostages and hostages from 22 countries are still in that fucking pisshole?” the actor said in the video. “You’re not sending weapons now, you dumb fuck?”

Watch below (Warning: Graphic language):

I’m officially un-endorsing #JoeBiden I did so much work on behalf of this soft serve ice cream eating MF, I’m done.#Unendorsed pic.twitter.com/3bNOXYRuQn — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) May 9, 2024

As Breitbart News reported, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin confirmed Wednesday at the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense that the U.S. is withholding a shipment of weapons to Israel over concerns about its ongoing attack on Hamas in Rafah.

During his testimony, Austin was interrupted by Code Pink protesters shouting “Free Palestine!”

Michael Rapaport previously stated that voting for former President Donald Trump in November “is on the table.”

“I will not support anyone who is anti-Israel. I will not support anyone that is anti-making America safe,” the actor said in a recent interview.

