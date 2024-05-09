Nolte: Biden Says He ‘Will Not Rest’ Until Israeli Hostages Freed — That’s a Lie

His Fraudulency Joe Biden falsely claimed via Xwitter that, “I will not rest until every hostage … ripped from their families and held by Hamas is back in the arms of their loved ones.”

“They have my word,” he added. “Their families have my word.”

Honor his word

Let’s start with the fact that President Codger rests a lot, a whole lot, usually with an ice cream cone. I get that I’m being a tad literal, so let’s look at what Biden’s doing (or not doing) that proves him a liar…

In the war between Israel and Hamas, a war Hamas started on October 7 with the massacre, rape, torture, and desecration of approximately 1,200 innocent Israelis (including the elderly and babies), Biden is now openly siding with Hamas.

Hamas is an Islamic terrorist organization that makes no secret of its desire to exterminate the Jews and annihilate Israel. After the horrors of October 7, Israel has no choice but to exterminate Hamas. You see, that’s the only way wars end—when one side wipes out the other. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu understands that. More importantly, he understands that decades of ceasefires between Israel and its many Islamic enemies have only resulted in more war and innocent casualties on both sides.

Netanyahu is currently in the final phase of finishing it, but for domestic political reasons, Biden is siding with Hamas by demanding a ceasefire, which would be a huge victory for Hamas.

How huge?

Hamas just massacred some 1,200 Israeli innocents and kidnapped a few hundred others (including Americans who are still being held). After starting this war, Hamas then fed their own Gazan civilians into the meat grinder of that war. Hamas not only hides behind civilians, Hamas deliberately allows their civilians to be massacred, so Israel can be emotionally blackmailed by Joe Biden into agreeing to a ceasefire.

Netanyahu, however, wants it over with and where it ends is in the City of Rafah, a Hamas stronghold. But Biden must appease the Jew-haters in his own party, especially the Arab community in the swing state of Michigan. So what is Biden doing?

He’s doing precisely what former President Trump was falsely accused of and then impeached for — withholding foreign aid to win reelection. In the hopes of carrying Michigan this November, just as Israel moved against Rafah, Biden ceased shipments of offensive weapons to Israel.

And now Biden — as you can clearly see in that photo — is literally hiding behind Israeli and American hostages held by Hamas with the bald-faced lie he’s doing everything possible to bring these hostages home.

Biden simply doesn’t care that the most effective way to bring those hostages home would be to make clear to Hamas that there is no daylight between America and Israel. Instead, Biden is using the hostages the same way Hamas is: to convince Israel to lose the war by agreeing to a ceasefire.

He doesn’t care because his Jew-hating base is more important than those hostages.

Trump put it perfectly in a Truth Social post Thursday morning:

Joe Biden, whether he knows it or not, just said he will withhold weapons from Israel as they fight to eradicate Hamas Terrorists in Gaza. Hamas murdered thousands of innocent civilians, including babies, and are still holding Americans hostage, if the hostages are still alive. Yet Crooked Joe is taking the side of these terrorists, just like he has sided with the Radical Mobs taking over our college campuses, because his donors are funding them.

If it meant winning a second term, Biden would go to Gaza and shoot the hostages himself on pay-per-view.

