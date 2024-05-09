A bill proposed by House Republicans seeks to send individuals convicted of illegal activities at anti-Israel college protests to Gaza for a minimum six-month community service sentence, asserting that “pro-Hamas” campus activists “should get a taste of [their] own medicine.”

The legislation, spearheaded by Tennessee Republican Rep. Andy Ogles and supported by Reps. Randy Weber (R-TX) and Jeff Duncan (R-SC) on Wednesday, is labeled the “Antisemitism Community Service Act,” and targets those involved in anti-Israel demonstrations, which have seen numerous arrests and instances of violence:

New: Andy Ogles has introduced a bill that would send people convicted for unlawful activity on college campuses to Gaza for at least six months The bill would force those arrested on campuses after Oct. 7 to “provide community service in Gaza,” per bill text pic.twitter.com/s9LRAUu9pI — Liz Elkind (@liz_elkind) May 8, 2024

“Any person convicted of unlawful activity on the campus of an institution of higher education beginning on and after October 7, 2023, shall be assigned to Gaza for the purpose of providing community service… for a period not fewer than six months,” the bill reads.

“If you support a terrorist organization, and you participate in unlawful activity on campuses, you should get a taste of your own medicine,” Rep. Weber told Fox News Digital. “I am going to bet that these pro-Hamas supporters wouldn’t last a day, but let’s give them the opportunity.”

Pro-Palestinian protests and encampments, which have frequently seen acts of violence and antisemitism, started at Columbia University in April and have spread to several other universities in recent days, including Yale, MIT, Princeton, Harvard, UCLA, and George Washington University.

Despite suspensions and arrests, new encampments continue to emerge:

I lost both of my legs in battle while defending our nation. I'll never give up fighting for America. These repulsive actions demonstrate just how deeply ingrained hatred for America is with these pro-Hamas protesters.pic.twitter.com/2SYYzGabkt — Rep. Brian Mast (@RepBrianMast) May 7, 2024

The protesters have various demands, including urging universities to divest from Israeli companies, sever academic ties with Israeli universities, call for a ceasefire favoring Hamas, and grant amnesty to students sanctioned because of their involvement in the protests.

Additional demands include the defunding of campus police and reparations.

The bill does not explicitly mention Israel or the protesters’ affiliations but links the timing to events post-October 7, 2023, when the Hamas terrorist group perpetrated the deadliest attack against Jewish people since the Nazi Holocaust. The massacre saw the torture, rape, execution, immolation, and abduction of hundreds of Israeli civilians, as well as widespread Palestinian support for it.

The Iranian proxy Islamist terrorist organization targeted attendees at a music festival and those in southern Israeli towns, all while thousands of rockets rained down on Israeli civilian centers.

The brutal attack resulted in terrorists killing approximately 1,200 people, with about 240 hostages taken — more than half of whom still remain in Gaza. The vast majority of the victims are civilians and include dozens of American citizens:

One is now murdered. FIVE AMERICAN HOSTAGES. Yet President Biden today is busy spewing out NONSENSE about fictional Star Wars w anti-Israel Mark Hamill in the Oval Office INSTEAD OF TALKING & NAMING OUR AMERICAN HOSTAGES.

Where is the leadership we need in the Oval Office! pic.twitter.com/wKC69drAKk — SCRIBEMOON (@SCRIBEMOON) May 4, 2024

The proposed punishment would involve community service in Gaza amidst ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, aiming to quell the unrest and disturbances on U.S. college campuses, which have already witnessed more than 2,100 arrests despite some officials declining to allow police involvement on campuses.

In a post declaring, “Enough is enough!!!” Rep. Ogles tagged Tesla CEO and X/Twitter owner Elon Musk, who proposed last week that if someone “tears down the American flag and puts up another flag in its place, that person should get a free (but mandatory) one-way trip to that flag’s country”:

Proposed law: if someone tears down the American flag and puts up another flag in its place, that person should get a free (but mandatory) one-way trip to that flag’s country — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 2, 2024

Critics have highlighted the bill’s unfeasibility and ethical implications, noting the slim Republican majority in the House and anticipated opposition in the Democrat-controlled Senate.

The proposal coincides with another bill aimed at canceling visas for international students involved in protests:

If you are a foreign student who’s abusing the privilege of studying in the greatest country on earth by terrorizing college campuses, GO HOME. pic.twitter.com/cZ3QLmJ3Su — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) May 6, 2024

“If you hate America so much, you should get the first ticket back to your country and attend college there,” insisted Rep. Weber. “The unruly anti-Semites that are spewing hate & discontent on college campuses will not be tolerated in the United States.”