Poll: Independents Say Biden Is Greater Threat to Democracy than Trump

Independent voters are not buying the establishment media’s claim that former President Donald Trump is a greater threat to democracy than President Joe Biden, according to the latest NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll.

A majority of independent voters believe Biden is a greater threat to democracy than Trump, the poll found:

Biden: 53 percent

Trump: 42 percent

The poll sampled 1,199 Americans from April 22-24 with a 3.6 point margin of error.

“I find it shocking,” MSNBC commentator Susan Del Percio said about the poll. “I can’t make sense of that number. I wish I could. I wish I had some really great insight into it.”

MSNBC panel in utter disbelief that more independent voters think Biden is a greater threat to democracy than Trump pic.twitter.com/x1qK9QCfCK — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 9, 2024

The poll is the latest example of Trump’s improving polling number among Biden’s key demographics.

Trump surged to a dead heat with Biden among suburban women, an ABC News/Ipsos poll found in May, reversing another key demographic that previously favored Biden.

In April 2023, 54 percent of white suburban women supported Biden and 41 percent supported Trump, a Wall Street Journal poll found — a 13-point gap that has since closed.

Democrat inroads among those groups of voters deteriorated to the lowest point in 60 years, polling from Gallup and Siena College recently revealed.

Thirty percent of black men and 11 percent of black women intend to vote for Trump in 2024, Journal polling found in April.

Only 12 percent of black men voted for Trump in 2020, voting data shows. There is no compatible 2020 polling for black men. In 2020, six percent of black women said they would vote for Trump, Associated Press polling found, five points less than the Journal’s 2024 polling.

Among Hispanics, Trump leads Biden by five points (39-34 percent), up 33 points (32 percent – 65 percent) since 2020, a recent USA Today/Suffolk University poll showed.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.