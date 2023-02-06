At Least 19 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

At least 19 people were shot, two of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reports that the first shooting fatality of the weekend was that of 41-year-old Orlando Ware, who was shot and killed while sitting inside a car Saturday around 1:20 a.m.

A second vehicle pulled up beside the one in which Ware was sitting and someone in the second vehicle opened fire, hitting Ware with numerous rounds. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.

The weekend’s second shooting fatality occurred Sunday, around 8:30 p.m., when a 16-year-old was attacked while walking down a sidewalk “in the 2200-block of South Keeler Avenue.”

The 16-year-old was shot in the chest. He was taken to a hospital, and he died a short time later.

The Sun-Times homicide database shows that 47 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2023, through February 5, 2023.

