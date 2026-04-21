Rep. Maria Salazar (R-FL), the lead sponsor of the “DIGNIDAD Act” amnesty bill, says she welcomes a primary challenger in Florida’s 27th congressional district.

“I welcome it,” Salazar told the press on Capitol Hill. “Those are the rules of the game … I like that game. It’s better than the Cuban game or the Venezuelan or the Iranian.”

“It’s not pretty, it’s not perfect, it’s not comfortable, but it’s the American way of doing business,” Salazar said.

Salazar’s DIGNIDAD Act has been called a “Trojan horse for mass amnesty” for millions of illegal aliens by members of Congress. Salazar has previously suggested that Republicans pass the amnesty to prove they are not racist.

“It’s impossible if we, the Republicans, put together a bill like this one on the floor, for any Democrat with Hispanics, supposedly you know ‘Hispanics belong to the Democrats.’ No, not anymore, because right now we’re going to be demonstrating to the Dems that we are not such a bunch of racists, that we are giving them dignity, not citizenship,” Salazar told Fox News’s Brian Kilmeade on his radio show.

Salazar’s bill, as Breitbart News has detailed for years, would offer amnesty to the roughly 10.5 million illegal aliens who lived in the U.S. prior to 2021, so long as they meet some requirements, while more than doubling employment-based legal immigration and blowing open foreign student pipelines in the hopes of giving special corporate interests a continuous flow of foreign labor to hire.

Thus far, the DIGNIDAD Act has garnered support from 19 House Republicans, including Reps. Mike Lawler (R-NY), Monica De La Cruz (R-TX), Nick LaLota (R-NY), and Zachary Nunn (R-IA), among others.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.