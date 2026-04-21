Kamala Harris remained atop a new 2028 Democrat primary poll released, as a clip of her appearing to adopt a different accent while telling black women to take an “Imma get mine also” attitude toward politics went viral on social media.

An Echelon Insights poll conducted April 17-20 among 467 likely Democrat primary voters found former Vice President Kamala Harris leading the prospective field with 22 percent support.

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) followed at 21 percent, while former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg placed third at 12 percent. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) received 10 percent.

Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-PA) registered five percent, while Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) received four percent.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D-IL) and Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) each drew three percent support, while Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA), Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D-KY), and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) each received two percent.

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Gov. Wes Moore (D-MD), Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) each posted one percent.

Gov. Jared Polis (D-CO), Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), and former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel each received 0 percent.

The survey represented movement from Echelon’s prior poll, with Harris up one point, Newsom up two points, Buttigieg up three points, and Ocasio-Cortez down one point.

Separately, a video of Harris circulated widely on X this week in which she was heard using a different accent.from her normal speech.

In the clip, Harris told audience members, “I think it’s okay for us to be a bit transactional too, and to say, ‘Imma get mine also.’ And so don’t count on me to be a voter and be the backbone of the Democratic Party, because it is my value system and my ethics and my sense of civic duty and responsibility, so that you look at me and say, ‘Oh, they’re gonna vote.’”

X users even contrasted Harris’s remarks with President John F. Kennedy’s famous quote, “Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country.”

During an April 10 appearance at Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network convention in New York, Harris said she “might” run again for president in 2028. According to Politico, audience members repeatedly chanted, “Run again! Run again!”

As discussion of a possible Harris campaign continued, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, when asked Sunday on NBC’s Meet the Press whether he wanted Harris to run again, said, “I have to be honest, I haven’t thought about the candidacies for president this time. My focus is 2026,” before adding that he would never run for president himself.

Last week, Harris posted a video from Charlotte, North Carolina, saying Americans were paying $15 more every time they filled up their tanks since the start of Trump’s “war of choice” and accusing President Donald Trump of acting in his own “political interest” rather than in the interest of working Americans.

The video revived discussion of Harris’s time as vice president during the Biden administration, when average gas prices reached record highs of $5.016 per gallon for regular unleaded and $5.816 for diesel in June 2022.