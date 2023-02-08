Suspect on Probation Shoots, Kills Milwaukee Police Officer

A suspect on probation for hit-and-run allegedly shot and killed police officer Peter Jerving Tuesday morning in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

NBC News reported Jerving was 37-years-old and was shot following a foot pursuit of 19-year-old Terrell Thompson.

Thompson was suspected in a robbery and “fled on foot after they arrived at the robbery scene about 1:15 a.m. on the city’s south side.” Officer Jerving was able to catch Thompson and two struggled, then Jerving was shot.

Jerving was transported to a hospital, where he died.

Thompson (pictured below) was also shot and he died at the scene.

FOX6 noted Thompson was just put on probation Monday, February 6, 2023.

Milwaukee police chief Jeffrey Norman commented on the death of Jerving: “Milwaukee, our hearts are heavy. Milwaukee Police Department hearts are heavy. My heart is heavy. One of our finest who put on that uniform, put on that badge, went into work last night and paid the ultimate sacrifice for protecting our community. Milwaukee, we need your prayers. We need your support.”

Jerving had been with the Milwaukee Police Department for four years.

Last year, Officer Jerving received an MPDLifesaving Award for heroically providing life-saving care to a shooting victim “during extremely dangerous conditions.”

