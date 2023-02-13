22 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Twenty-two people were shot, three of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reports that the weekend’s first fatal shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, when a 23-year-old man was shot numerous times in alley “in the 8400-block of South Wabash.”

He died at the scene.

The weekend’s second fatal shooting occurred around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, when two men approached a 32-year-old who was sitting in his car and opened fire. The incident occurred “in the 1300-block of South Morgan Street.”

The 32-year-old was taken to the hospital, where he died.

About ten minutes later, at 1:50 a.m., a 23-year-old man was found lying on the ground “in the 1700-block of West Greenleaf Avenue” with numerous gunshot wounds. He died later at the hospital.

The Sun-Times notes that 57 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2023, through February 12, 2023.

