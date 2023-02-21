Nebraska Fire Department Hosting AR-15 Golf Tournament Fundraiser

Pierce Fire and Rescue, located in Norfolk, Nebraska, is hosting an AR-15 golf tournament this spring to raise money for firefighting equipment.

Northeast News Channel Nebraska reported that Pierce Fire Department member Rob Lutz thought of the idea of playing golf with AR-15s and searched to be sure no one else had tried it or claimed it.

Lutz said, “We’re going to have, as far as we know, the very first AR-15 nine-hole golf tournament that there ever was.”

He noted, “As you can imagine, the reactions were very mixed. Some of them looked at me like I was not quite with it. The others were very well receptive to it. We did prove to all of our officers that this was a safe thing to do.”

He expects 54 teams to participate in the tournament at $450 a team.

Gun control advocate Shannon Watts responded to the idea with surprise, tweeting, “The Pierce Fire Department in Nebraska is hosting an AR-15 golf tournament to raise money for additional firefighting equipment. Like, they’re actually playing golf by firing AR-15s at golf balls.”

The AR-15s will not be fired at golf balls, as Watts claimed. Rather, blanks are used to fire the balls out of special attachments placed on the rifles.

