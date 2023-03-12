Father Opens Fire on Naked Man Who Allegedly Got in Daughter’s Bed

A Florida father opened fire on a roommate who had allegedly gotten into his daughter’s bed naked on Wednesday.

The New York Post reported that 44-year-old Dayne Victor Miller opened fire on two roommates, one of whom had allegedly been naked in Miller’s daughter’s bed.

The individual who got into the bed admitted to drinking too much and indicated he did not realize he was in the daughter’s room.

The city of Cape Coral released a statement on the incident, noting that Miller shot at the two roommates through their own bedroom door.

Police learned that both roommates “rented a bedroom from Mr. Miller.” The individual who got into the daughter’s bed had got up to use the restroom and accidentally returned to the wrong bedroom. His spouse retrieved him and Miller allegedly opened fire on the couple once they were back in their own bedroom.

He fired the shots through their bedroom door.

Miller was charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

