President Joe Biden plans to use an executive order Tuesday to move the country closer to universal background checks and other controls that Congress has refused to pass.

The Hill reported the order will address a category of gun sellers “who do not realize they are required to run background checks under existing law, or who are willfully violating existing law, become compliant with background check requirements.” This will move the U.S. closer to the universal background check system that Democrats have wanted, but which Congress as a whole has refused to pass.

The order will also direct members of his Cabinet to work with local law enforcement, members of the health care community, and others, to increase the use of “red flag laws.” Such laws allow guns to be seized from gun owners via a judge’s order.

Forbes notes the executive order “also directs the attorney general to develop a plan to prevent firearms dealers whose federal licenses have been revoked from continuing to sell guns.”

Moreover, the order also calls for the “[modernization] of the Undetectable Firearms Act of 1988, which is set to expire in December, to make it harder for firearms to be made that can evade metal detectors.” This portion of the order is directed at that category of firearms that are 3-D printed; firearms which Democrats refer to as “ghost guns.”

The Biden Family's arrogance and corruption are astounding. Joe Biden issued several new executive orders on gun control while his son, Hunter Biden, is accused of lying on his gun background check. https://t.co/2HDrArsSZa — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 8, 2021

He will also ask the Federal Trade Commission to investigate methods by which the gun industry allegedly markets to minors.

Biden will sign his executive order Tuesday in Monterey Park, California, the location of a January 21, 2023, shooting in which a 72-year-old attacker used a pistol to kill 11 people.

On April 8, 2021, Biden issued executive gun controls during a Rose Garden speech and those resulted in the ATF’s frame/receiver rule, which describes an unfinished pistol frame or rifle lower as a firearm.

