Apartment Resident Kills Two Alleged Intruders During Shootout

An apartment resident in Garland, Texas, killed two alleged intruders Saturday morning around 2:30 a.m. during an exchange of gunfire.

The Forth Worth Star-Telegram noted the incident occurred at the Woodlands at The Preserve apartment complex.

FOX News reported police received a “burglary in progress” call and officers arrived to find one alleged intruder with gunshot wounds inside the apartment and another one with gunshot wounds outside the apartment. Both suspects died at the scene.

The Star-Telegram observed the resident indicated the two alleged intruders forced their way into his apartment and began shooting at him. The resident said he returned fire, striking both men.

Today, March 18, 2023, at 2:30 AM, Galand Police were dispatched to a Burglary in progress where gunshots were fired. 4300 block of N Garland Ave. pic.twitter.com/11TbpFbl3K — Garland Police PIO (@GarlandPD) March 18, 2023

The identities of the two deceased individuals have not been released.

