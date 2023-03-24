North Carolina’s Democrat Governor Vetoes Handgun Permit Repeal

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) vetoed legislation Friday that would have repealed the requirement that state residents get a permit before purchasing a handgun.

On March 16, 2023, Breitbart News reported that the North Carolina House passed the repeal of the handgun permit, sending it to Cooper’s desk.

The Associated Press reported that the House passed the legislation by a vote of 70-44, which means every Republican present voted for it and three Democrats crossed the aisle to vote with the GOP.

On March 24, 2023, WITN reported that Cooper vetoed the legislation.

Cooper commented on the veto, saying, “Eliminating strong background checks will allow more domestic abusers and other dangerous people to own handguns and reduces law enforcement’s ability to stop them from committing violent crimes. Second Amendment supporting, responsible gun owners know this will put families and communities at risk.”

People buying guns at retail must pass an FBI background check, per federal law, whether there is a permit requirement or not.

State Sen. Danny Earl Britt, Jr. (R) said, “I look forward to a swift veto override in the Senate.”

