Veteran in Wheelchair Shoots Robbery Suspect ‘Several Times’

A report from KHOU indicates a veteran in a wheelchair shot a robbery suspect “several times” Monday night in Houston, Texas.

KHOU indicates the incident occurred slightly before 9 p.m. “at the METRO station at Pierce and Main streets.”

Click2Houston noted the veteran was at the METRO station waiting to catch us bus back to his home when the alleged attempted robbery occurred.

The robbery suspect allegedly approached the veteran in the wheelchair and “tried to steal a bag,” at which point the veteran pulled a handgun and opened fire.

ABC 13 quoted Houston Police Lt. J.P. Horelica describing the veteran’s actions, saying, “He fired multiple shots, striking the suspect. The suspect ran several hundred yards, where he collapsed and was picked up by the Houston Fire Department and treated.”

The suspect was taken to a hospital where he is in stable condition.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com