Actress Reese Witherspoon announced on Tuesday that she will be donating money to Moms Demand Action and Everytown for Gun Safety to secure “necessary gun control laws.”

Everytown and Moms Demand are Mike Bloomberg-affiliated gun control groups.

Six people were killed Monday when a 28-year-old transgender assailant opened fire in a Nashville Christian school. Witherspoon indicated she will donate to more gun control causes in honor of all the victims.

She tweeted, “I’m donating to Moms Demand and Everytown in all their names to help advocate for necessary gun control laws. Something has to change in this country. Our children & communities deserve better.”

Witherspoon did not reveal which possible new restrictions comprise “necessary gun control laws.”

There has been a concerted push against AR-15 rifles in the wake of the attack on the Christian school, but Breitbart News noted that the transgender shooter did not even have an AR-15 in her possession at the school.

The shooter had a handgun, an AR pistol, and a carbine, which fires handgun rounds.

Surveillance photos and video footage indicate the transgender shooter used the carbine as she walked the halls looking for potential targets.

