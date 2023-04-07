An Economist/YouGov poll shows Democrats’ support for gun control surged after the 28-year-old transgender shooter killed six people on March 27, 2023, at a Nashville Christian school.

YouGovAmerica reported the poll showed Democrat support for gun control jumped 17 percent following The Covenant School shooting.

The Democrat surge drove overall gun control support to a point where 60 percent of respondents said the issue of “guns” is now “very important.”

Eighty-four percent of Democrats support an “assault weapons” ban, while 52 percent of Republicans oppose one.

The poll was conducted “April 1 – 4, 2023 among 1,500 U.S. adult citizens.”

YouGovAmerican pointed out that Democrat support for gun control also spiked the week after the Supreme Court of the United States issued the Bruen (2022) decision.

That decision struck down New York’s proper cause requirement for concealed carry permit issuance and recognized that Americans have a right to carry a firearm outside the home for self defense.

