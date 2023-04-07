FL Sheriff on Triple Murder: The Gun Does Not Commit Crime, Individuals Do

Marion County, Florida, Sheriff Billy Woods held a press conference describing the arrest of two suspects in connection with the March 30, 2023, shooting deaths of three teenagers in rural Marion County.

FOX News reported that one of the suspects is 12 years old and the other is 17.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a possible third suspect.

The Sheriff says the killings were gang-related. He stressed that although a gun was used in the murders, the gun is not to blame.

Sheriff Woods said, “Some of you media want to blame the one thing that has no ability or the capacity to commit the crime itself, and that’s the gun. These individuals committed the crime.”

Sheriff Woods went on to say that society has failed inasmuch as “[society does] not hold our juveniles accountable; we minimize their actions.”

He then went on to express his outrage that certain members of the media will not publish photos of juveniles who have been arrested for heinous crimes.

Woods added, “We need to hold them accountable, and then hold them, so we can change them.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.