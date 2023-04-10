18-Year-Old Shot While Allegedly Breaking into Chicago Business

An 18-year-old was shot and wounded just before midnight Sunday as he allegedly tried to break into a business in Chicago’s Ravenswood neighborhood.

FOX 32 noted the business is located “in the 2600 block of West Lawrence Avenue.”

WGNTV reported the 40-year-old man inside the business “heard a noise at the rear door” and saw the 18-year-old allegedly trying to make entry.

The 40-year-old shot the 18-year-old, striking him in the leg.

The 18-year-old was hospitalized in fair condition and is in custody with charges pending.

Breitbart News noted a store manager at a Chicago O’Reilly Auto Parts store shot and killed an alleged robber on April 1, 2023.

FOX News reported the alleged armed robber, described as “a man between 30 and 40 years 0ld,” entered the store, displayed a firearm, and demanded money. The store manager responded by shooting and fatally wounding the suspect, who later died.

