Chicago: Auto Parts Store Manager Shoots Alleged Robber Dead

An O’Reilly Auto Parts store manager in the Chicago neighborhood of Calumet Heights shot and killed an alleged armed robber around 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

FOX News reported the alleged armed robber, described as “a man between 30 and 40 years 0ld,” entered the store, displayed a firearm, and demanded money.

The store manager pulled his own gun and shot the alleged assailant.

The suspect was transported to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

FOX 32 aired video showing a gun on the ground and “multiple bullet holes” in the glass around the front door of the auto parts store.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

CBS Chicago noted that the store manager has a Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card.

