VIDEO: NYPD Release Surveillance Video of Smoke Shop Shooting

NYPD released video of Sunday’s Harlem smoke shop shooting in hopes of getting the public’s help in identifying the gunman who killed a patron in the store.
The New York Post reported that a “person of interest” with “a backward black baseball hat and a black jacket with a red and white design on the front and patches on the shoulder” is being sought.
🚨WANTED for HOMICIDE: Do you know this guy? On 4/9/23 at approx. 7:48 PM, inside 304 Lenox Ave in Manhattan, the suspect shot a 36-year-old male in the head, causing his death. If you have any information, DM @NYPDTips, or anonymously call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/12d8qiYgaC
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 10, 2023
The surveillance video from the incident shows a number of patrons inside the smoke shop at the time of the shooting.
A 36-year-old customer was shot in the head around 7:50 p.m. The customer tried to get up, which is when the person of interest allegedly walked up to him and shot him the back. The customer was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The person of interest and the shooting victim appear to have words just prior to the deadly exchange.
The person of interest fled the scene on foot, going “northbound on Lenox Avenue toward West 126th Street.”
AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.