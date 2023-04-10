VIDEO: NYPD Release Surveillance Video of Smoke Shop Shooting

NYPD released video of Sunday’s Harlem smoke shop shooting in hopes of getting the public’s help in identifying the gunman who killed a patron in the store.

The New York Post reported that a “person of interest” with “a backward black baseball hat and a black jacket with a red and white design on the front and patches on the shoulder” is being sought.

The surveillance video from the incident shows a number of patrons inside the smoke shop at the time of the shooting.

A 36-year-old customer was shot in the head around 7:50 p.m. The customer tried to get up, which is when the person of interest allegedly walked up to him and shot him the back. The customer was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The person of interest and the shooting victim appear to have words just prior to the deadly exchange.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The person of interest fled the scene on foot, going “northbound on Lenox Avenue toward West 126th Street.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.