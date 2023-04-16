At least 20 people were shot, four of them fatally, Friday into Saturday night in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported at least 20 had been shot Friday thru Saturday night at 10:29 p.m.

A 16-year-old boy “near 37th and Wabash” was approached by a group of people who began shooting at him just before midnight Friday. The teenager was taken to the hospital, where he died.

A 21-year-old man was found shot to death “in the 2500 block of West Adams Street” around 2:50 a.m. Saturday, and another man was shot and fatally wounded while standing on a sidewalk around 9:19 p.m. Saturday.

The man was on a sidewalk in “the 13000 block of South Champlain Avenue” when shots rang out.

A gunman dressed in all black entered a bar “in the 5400 block of West Madison Street,” in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood, Saturday night around 10 p.m. He shot and fatally wounded one person whose age is not known. He also shot a second person but the wounds were not life-threatening.

The Sun-Times noted that 151 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2023, through April 15, 2023.

