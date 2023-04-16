While speaking to the NRA’s Leadership Forum on Friday, former president — and current presidential candidate — Donald Trump warned that “Biden’s gun control agenda” will result in a government that is weaponized against law-abiding people.

Trump said, “The Biden gun control agenda is part and parcel of the left-wing crusade to weaponize government against law-abiding citizens.”

He noted that while Biden’s gun controls suppress the law-abiding citizen’s ability to exercise the Second Amendment, criminals are allowed to roam free and the controls do not prevent them from acting on their criminal desires.

Trump observed, “[The left is] letting criminals roam free, they’re all over the place. I’ve never seen anything like it. You’re afraid to walk through one of these Democrat cities, you go out for a loaf of bread and you end up getting shot.”

He added, “As president, I will end the weaponization of our government.”

NRA Convention: Trump Proposes to Pay for Teachers’ Concealed Carry Training and Firearms:

RSBN / Rumble

During Friday’s speech, Trump also pledged to create a tax credit for teachers who take the training to carry concealed for classroom defense.

