During his speech at the NRA’s Annual Meeting 2023, former president Donald Trump, a candidate for president in 2024, pledged a tax credit for teachers who take the time to be trained in firearms proficiency for classroom defense.

According to excerpts of prepared remarks provided to Breitbart News by Trump’s team, Trump spoke at the NRA Annual Meeting leadership forum, where he told attendees, “I will also create a new tax credit to reimburse any teacher for the full cost of a concealed-carry firearm and training from highly qualified experts.”

He added, “If even 15 percent of teachers were voluntarily armed and trained to stop active shooters, we would achieve effective deterrence and the problem would cease to exist.”

Trump also pledged to secure national reciprocity for concealed carry during a second term. “I will ask Congress to send a bill to my desk delivering National Concealed Carry Reciprocity. Just like your driver’s license and marriage license, your Second Amendment must apply across state lines,” he said.

On September 18, 2015, Breitbart News reported that Trump stressed his support for national reciprocity going into the 2016 president campaign.

He did so via a policy paper on Second Amendment rights, saying:

The right of self-defense doesn’t stop at the end of your driveway. That’s why I have a concealed carry permit and why tens of millions of Americans do too. That permit should be valid in all 50 states. A driver’s license works in every state, so it’s common sense that a concealed carry permit should work in every state. If we can do that for driving — which is a privilege, not a right — then surely we can do that for concealed carry, which is a right, not a privilege.

Trump also used the policy paper to express his opposition to an ‘assault weapons’ ban.

