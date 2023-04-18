On Monday, President Joe Biden reiterated his false claim that guns are the “leading killer of children.”

Biden tweeted:

Biden has made the claim regarding guns and children numerous times. He began doing so in the summer of 2022, which is when Breitbart News fact checked his claim and found it to be false.

The only way Biden’s claim proves valid is when non-children–voting aged people who are 18 and 19–are counted as children, for the sake of expanding the pool of possible shooting victims.

But Breitbart News pointed out that when actual children are counted–people aged 0-17–Biden’s claim falls apart.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data shows that the number of firearm related deaths for children 0-17 was 2,281 in 2020, while the number of motor vehicle deaths for the same ages was 2,503.

Moreover, Breitbart News noted that Biden does not mention that even in the expanded age range of 0-19, CDC numbers show unintentional motor vehicle deaths were 27 times higher than unintentional firearm-related deaths.

