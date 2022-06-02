During his primetime speech, President Biden referenced the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and claimed more kids are killed via firearms that via motor vehicles.

He said, “Guns are the number one killer of children.”

Biden’s claim is only true if you count 18- and 19-year-olds as children.

On May 26, 2022, FOX News noted that CDC figures show firearm-related deaths of people ages 0-19 totaled 4,368 in 2020, while motor vehicle deaths for the same age range totaled 4,036.

However, if you do a custom search on the CDC numbers so that you are limiting the category of “children” to those 0-17, i.e., those below voting age, then the data completely flips.

The number of firearm-related deaths for children aged 0-17 was 2,281 in 2020, while the number of motor vehicle deaths for the same ages was 2,503.

Biden did not mention that even in the expanded age range of 0-19, CDC numbers show unintentional motor vehicle deaths were 27 times higher than unintentional firearm-related deaths.