A CBS News/YouGov poll shows America’s parents are more concerned about grades, “bullying,” and “social pressures,” than “gun violence.”

The poll sampled 2,065 U.S. adult residents and was conducted April 12-14, 2023.

CBS News reported the poll’s findings, which showed that parents listed the number one concern for their children as “bullying.”

Parents’ number two concern was “social pressures,” number three was “academic performance,” and number four was “gun violence.”

The questions were worded in a way that allowed parents to respond to each topic separately.

For example, poll Question 47B asked, “Which of these, if any, do your children say they feel worried about while attending school…”, then listed the word “Bullying.” A total of 77 percent of respondents indicated they are concerned “a lot” or at least “sometimes.”

Question 47A asked, “Which of these, if any, do your children say they feel worried about while attending school…”, then listed the phrases, “gun violence.” A total of 61 percent of respondents indicated they are concerned “a lot” or at least “sometimes.”

