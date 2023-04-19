Nebraska is on the cusp of becoming the 27th constitutional carry state in the Union after the permitless carry legislation was passed by the state’s senate Wednesday morning.

KLKN reported that the legislation passed the senate on a vote of 33-14.

The constitutional carry legislation was introduced by state Sen. Tom Brewer (R).

State Sen. Jane Raybould (D) fought unsuccessfully to derail the legislation, which is designed to free Nebraskans from being required to get a government permit to exercise their right to bear arms.

Gov. Jim Pillen (R), who has made clear his support of constitutional carry, thanked the legislature for passing the bill and sending it to him for a signature:

There are currently 26 constitutional carry states in the Union. Those states are: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming. (Florida’s constitutional carry law takes effect July 1, 2023.)

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News.