Alleged Intruder Enters Duplex and Resident Shoots Him Dead

An alleged intruder entered an Austin duplex Tuesday morning around 5:30 a.m. and was shot dead by a resident.
CBS Austin reported a female resident heard the alleged intruder attempting to enter the residence and called police. As she did, the alleged intruder entered the home and a male resident shot him.
Austin Police Department (APD) officers arrived on scene and found the body of the alleged intruder.
FOX News noted the alleged intruder was pronounced dead at 5:48 a.m.
None of the residents were injured during the alleged home invasion.
An APD spokesperson commented on the incident, saying, “When somebody unlawfully and with force tries to enter an occupied residence, the self-defense law is very clear in the Texas penal code.”
AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.