Alleged Intruder Enters Duplex and Resident Shoots Him Dead

An alleged intruder entered an Austin duplex Tuesday morning around 5:30 a.m. and was shot dead by a resident.

CBS Austin reported a female resident heard the alleged intruder attempting to enter the residence and called police. As she did, the alleged intruder entered the home and a male resident shot him.

Austin Police Department (APD) officers arrived on scene and found the body of the alleged intruder.

FOX News noted the alleged intruder was pronounced dead at 5:48 a.m.

None of the residents were injured during the alleged home invasion.

An APD spokesperson commented on the incident, saying, “When somebody unlawfully and with force tries to enter an occupied residence, the self-defense law is very clear in the Texas penal code.”