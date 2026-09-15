President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the failed assassination attempt on his life in Butler, Pennsylvania, was a “Democrat Plot” and added that new information “was just found.”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump criticized the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) under former President Joe Biden for failing to “do what they should have with respect to the Lunatic” who shot him.

During a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024, Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire on Trump from the rooftop of a nearby building. As a result, Trump was shot by “a bullet that pierced the upper part” of his right ear.

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“Everybody knows the Crooked Joe Biden FBI didn’t do what they should have with respect to the Lunatic who shot me in Butler, PA,” Trump said. “By the time I got into Office, on January 20th, most of the information was missing, altered, corrupted, or gone. New info was just found!”

Trump continued to question why the information was not “seen long ago.”

“This was all a Democrat Plot, to get me out of the Election, that failed,” Trump continued. “Dirty Cop Christopher Wray should pay a price for the way he handled this assassination attempt, and certainly for the things he said.”

Trump’s post comes as a recent report on Tuesday from Fox News revealed that Crooks received packages under the name “Bob Dole” and that an “anonymous donor” had paid for Crooks to be cremated:

Crooks, 20, typically collected packages addressed to the Dole alias before his father, who worked late, came home. He was shot and killed after opening fire at a Trump rally in July 2024. A family attorney told investigators that he had been cremated shortly thereafter — paid for by an anonymous donor, according to the documents.

In a post on X, Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) pointed out that years after the failed assassination attempt on Trump, “the American people still know very little about Thomas Crooks.”

“More than two years after the assassination attempt on President Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, the American people still know very little about Thomas Crooks, the almost-successful assassin,” Lee wrote.

Corey Comperatore, who served as a firefighter, was shot and killed while attending Trump’s Butler rally as he tried to shield his wife and daughter. Two other men, James Copenhaver and David Dutch, who were also in attendance at the rally, were injured.