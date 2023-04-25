Alberta is continuing its stand against PM Justin Trudeau’s gun control push by barring police and municipalities from participating and/or enforcing the gun controls without written permission from Alberta’s Minister of Justice and Attorney General Tyler Shandro.

On September 28, 2022, Breitbart News reported Alberta rejected Trudeau’s “assault weapons” ban, with Shandro making clear he would seek opportunities for court challenges to block the controls.

CBC noted that Shandro had received a letter “asking for police resources to begin confiscating firearms” and he responded by making clear Alberta would not participate in the enforcement of confiscatory policies to “take the property of law-abiding firearm owners.”

By December 3, 2022, Alberta had been joined by Manitoba, New Brunswick, and other provinces, in opposing the gun controls.

The St. Albert Gazette observed the Alberta Firearms Act is now being used to prevent enforcement of Trudeau’s gun controls, particularly “federally-funded gun buybacks coordinated between local municipalities and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).”

The Act means that municipalities and police cannot participate in and/or enforce Trudeau’s gun controls without “written approval from Alberta’s minister of Justice and Attorney General before entering into such arrangements.”

Minster of Justice and Attorney General Tyler Shandro commented on the Act, suggesting even more efforts against gun control may be on the way: “This action demonstrates that Alberta stands unequivocally with law-abiding firearms owners, but there is more to do. Stay tuned.”

