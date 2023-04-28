Florida Man Shot Dead While Allegedly Trying to Stab Police K9

Florida deputies opened fire on a suspect who allegedly attempted to stab a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office K9 after an hours-long standoff with authorities.

The incident occurred April 12, but bodycam footage was just released.

The New York Post reported that deputies arrived on scene after Matvey Klimenko allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home and held her hostage at knifepoint.

Law enforcement officers negotiated for hours with Klimenko, who had numerous outstanding warrants, and were able to get the ex-girlfriend out of the house.

After further negotiations, Klimenko ran from the home and was spotted running toward another yard. A foot pursuit began, with the K9 being turned loose to help in the apprehension.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office noted that officers told Klimenko to drop his knife but he refused. Instead, he raised the knife “and began a stabbing motion.”

As Klimenko made the stabbing motion toward the K9 he made eye contact with an officer, who opened fire, killing him.

First Coast News observed that Klimenko “had a history of domestic violence, with several different women filing restraining orders against him — including his own mother and sister.”

