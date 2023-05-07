Suspect Facing Hate Crime Charges in Oklahoma Murders

Carlton Gilford is facing hate crime charges for allegedly shooting two men — 35-year-old Lundin Hathcock and 55-year-old James McDaniel — to death in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on April 18.

Gilford allegedly shot Hathcock in the back of the head in a library and later shot McDaniel in the back of the head at a convenience store, the New York Post reported.

KKTV noted, “After the library shooting, Gilford ran to a nearby QuikTrip. Inside the convenience store, Gilford…[allegedly] shot another man in the back of the head. When that victim fell to the ground, Gilford…[allegedly] shot him a second time.”

Gilford is a black man and both of his alleged victims were white. He is charged “with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of shooting with intent to kill, and one count of malicious intimidation or harassment – which is Oklahoma’s version of a hate crime charge.”

News on 6 quoted Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler saying, “The information suggests that race played a role in it and I feel like that is something we can prove, and it is something that a judge or jury obviously needs to listen to. So we will present that information along with everything else.”

