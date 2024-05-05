MEXICAN POLICE: Three Tourists Robbed, Killed at Baja California Beach

Authorities in Mexico are looking into the murder of three tourists on a remote beach in Baja California. The current theory points to a robbery gone wrong where the victims appear to have tried to resist.

According to Baja California’s Attorney General Maria Elena Andrade Ramirez, authorities found three bodies that appear to be those of three missing tourists. The bodies had been shot and dumped in a 45-foot chasm, La Voz de La Frontera reported.

While authorities are still waiting for DNA test results, the clothing and other items at the scene led investigators to believe that the bodies are those of Australian brothers Jake Robinson and Callum Robinson and their friend, U.S. citizen Jack Cartel Rhoad. At the scene, authorities found a fourth body, but Mexican officials told local news that the case was unrelated and that the body had been there for a far longer period.

The three tourists had initially been reported missing on April 26. It remains unclear when the fourth body was dumped in the chasm.

In their report, La Voz de La Frontera claimed that the three tourists had been spending time at a beach in Ensenada when a group of robbers came up on them in an attempt to steal items from their truck. The three tourists resisted, and the robbers killed them during the struggle. Investigators arrested three men in connection with the incident.

Mexican authorities claim the murder is not believed to have been carried out by organized crime members, calling the incident a case of common street crime.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.