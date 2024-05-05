Mayor Johnson’s Chicago: At Least 23 Shot Friday into Sunday Morning

At least 23 people were shot, two of them fatally, Friday into Sunday morning in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported that one of the fatal shootings occurred just after midnight Saturday “in the 3000 block of West Warren Boulevard.” A 49-year-old man was killed when someone exited a white sedan and began shooting. The man was shot in the head.

Roughly two hour later, at 1:50 a.m., a man whose age is not known was found dead “in the 3800 block of West Flournoy Street.” He too had been shot in the head.

The Chicago Sun-Times maintains a database, which shows 148 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2024, through May 4, 2024.

Breitbart News reported that Chicago Police Department officer Luis M. Huesca was shot and killed just before 3 a.m. on April 21, 2024, while driving home after his shift with the department.

NBC 5 reported the suspect in Huesca’s shooting death was found hiding under a sink in an apartment Wednesday and arrested.

