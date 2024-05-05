Former President Donald Trump’s America First immigration policies could shatter President Joe Biden’s political career, a highly respected liberal political scientist warned Thursday.

Ruy Teixera, a nonresident senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, where he studies the transformation of party coalitions and electoral politics, wrote an in-depth analysis that examined political “cross-pressures” between immigration and health care issues among the 2024 electorate.

The nexus of “cross-pressures” identifies a group of voters who support both America First immigration policies (detainment deportation, asylum restrictions, and a border wall) and Biden’s most popular overall policy of Medicare price negotiation.

In eight sets of data encompassing the nexus of “cross-pressures,” Teixera argued Trump’s immigration policy sabotages and undermines the attraction of Biden’s most popular issue and thus essentially diminishes Biden’s political appeal in 2024.

Teixera underpinned his analysis with Biden’s historically low polling and Trump’s dominance in swing states, both reported by Breitbart News.

Democrats’ open border policies and Biden’s inaction of asserting his power to secure the open border is political suicide, Teixera warned Democrats:

I looked at support/opposition to increasing the Medicare role in prescription drug pricing and support/opposition to the most popular proposal for cracking down on illegal immigration, using the president’s executive powers to directly stop illegal crossing at the southern border. I found that, comparing reported vote in 2020 to expressed vote preference today, the big shift toward Trump occurs precisely among those who both support an aggressive Medicare role in drug pricing and support using presidential powers to stop illegal border crossing. There’s a lesson there for Democrats should they care to take it. Apparently, the idea of using Biden’s executive powers to stop illegal border crossing is under consideration at the White House, but, predictably, nothing has happened yet in the face of fierce opposition from the usual suspects. The recent decline in illegal border crossings from insanely high to merely very high (due to a crackdown in Mexico not by US authorities) may also be breeding some complacency about the issue in Biden-land despite the scathing message sent by the polls. This seems unwise. Especially since the ace in the hole the Biden campaign was counting on— voter appreciation of the strong economy finally kicking in—may turn out to be only a deuce. Both the Michigan consumer sentiment index and the Conference Board consumer confidence index went down last month and basically have made no progress since January. Morning in America it’s not.

Trump could be on the cusp of mounting the greatest political comeback in history, Teixera concluded, “The Democrats would appear to need all the help they can get.”

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.