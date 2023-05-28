Three Killed, 5 Injured, in Gang Shootout in New Mexico

Three people were killed and five injured when shots rang out during New Mexico’s 41st Annual Red River Memorial Motorcycle Rally on Saturday.

The New York Post reported approximately 28,000 bikers with various affiliations attended the rally and the gunfire erupted at approximately 5 p.m.

Police indicated the dead and wounded were contained with the rally attendees and the public was not harmed.

Red River Mayor Linda Calhoun (R) spoke to Questa del Rio News about the incident, noting that over 40 police officers from different departments and offices responded to the incident.

Some of the victims were being treated at Holy Cross Hospital in Taos, about 36 miles southeast of Red River. The Taos Police Department and the Taos County Sheriff’s Office secured the hospital, the state police said on Twitter.

One victim was airlifted to a hospital in Denver, the state police said.

Calhoun confirmed the shooting was “gang-related” and confirmed that none of the public nor any of the officers were harmed.

The mayor said businesses that are within “the crime scene area” will be closed on Sunday, as police continue their investigation.

