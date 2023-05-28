Seven shootings killed two people and wounded a further eight overnight in Democrat-run Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

CBS 58 reported the shootings began about 7:30 p.m. Saturday night and continued until just before 5 a.m.

The two shooting fatalities occurred in the incident shortly after midnight Sunday. The shooting occurred “near N. 37th St. and W. Townsend St.” and two men–a 43-year-old and a 47-year-old–died as a result.

Breitbart News reported Democrat-run Chicago witnessed at least 21 people shot Friday into Saturday night. Four of the gunshot victims succumbed to their wounds.

At least 12 were shot Friday night alone in Chicago, which was a violent start to Brandon Johnson’s first Memorial Weekend as Mayor.

