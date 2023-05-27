Twelve Shot on Night One of Brandon Johnson’s First Memorial Day Weekend as Chicago Mayor

At least 12 people were shot, three fatally, on night one of Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) first Memorial Day weekend in office.

WGNTV reported that the first fatal shooting was discovered at about 12:50 a.m. when a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his armpit was found unresponsive “near the 7800 block of South Seeley Avenue.”

The 33-year-old was dead at the scene.

A short time later, a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound was found lying “on the sidewalk near the 500 block of West Surf Street.” He was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Just before 3 a.m., a 26-year-old woman was shot in the face while standing close to “the 2300 block of West 18th Street.” She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Breitbart News noted that 23 people were shot during Brandon Johnson’s first weekend as mayor, and one of those shooting victims succumbed to his wounds.

The Chicago Sun-Times pointed out that 217 people were killed in Chicago from January 1, 2023, through May 26, 2023.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.