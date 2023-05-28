At least 21 people were shot, four of them fatally, Friday into Saturday night across Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News reported at least 12 people were shot, three fatally, Friday night into Saturday morning alone in Chicago.

By Saturday night at 8:19 p.m. the total number of shooting victims had reached at least 21, with one additional fatality, according to ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times.

The additional shooting fatality occurred at 11:15 a.m. “in the 1100 block of North Ridgeway Avenue,” where a man approximately 25-years-old was shot multiple times. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.

The 21 shooting victims for Friday into Saturday night is already nearly as many shooting victims as Johnson witnessed during May 19-21, 2023, which was his first weekend as Mayor. Breitbart News noted that 23 people were shot that weekend.

Illinois has a red flag law, a 72-hour-waiting period on gun purchases, a Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card requirement, and an “assault weapons” and “high capacity” magazine ban, among other gun controls.

Cook County, the county seat of which is Chicago, has an “assault weapons” ban as well.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010. and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.