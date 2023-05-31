ATF: Illegal for Marijuana Users to Possess Guns Regardless of State Law

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) used the occasion of Minnesota legalizing recreational marijuana to note that marijuana use and firearms possession are not legally compatible.

The ATF’s St. Paul office tweeted:

Jeff Reed, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the ATF’s St. Paul field office, noted, “Until marijuana is legalized federally, firearms owners and possessors should be mindful that it remains federally illegal to mix marijuana with firearms and ammunition. As regulators of the firearms industry and enforcers of firearms laws, we felt it was important to remind Minnesotans of this distinction as the marijuana laws adjust here in the State of Minnesota.”

A panel from the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit reached a very similar conclusion in a case brought in the wake of Nevada legalizing recreational marijuana use.

On August 31, 2016, Breitbart News reported the Ninth Circuit panel ruling unanimously in favor of a gun ban for marijuana users. Senior District Judge Jed Rakoff said banning firearms sales to marijuana users is “reasonable” because using the drug “raises the risk of irrational or unpredictable behavior with which gun use should not be associated.”

ATF Form 4473 of the firearm purchase background check process asks if the would-be firearm purchaser is “an unlawful user of…marijuana.” No one who answers “yes” to that question can purchase a gun.

